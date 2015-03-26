FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Firefighter dies in Cincinnati apartment building fire
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 26, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Firefighter dies in Cincinnati apartment building fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A firefighter with three decades of service with Cincinnati’s fire department died on Thursday after falling five stories down an elevator shaft while fighting a multi-alarm apartment building blaze, officials said.

Daryl Gordon, 54, was the first Cincinnati firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2003.

“It takes a special breed of person to rush into a fire when the natural instinct is to flee,” Mayor John Cranley said in a statement.

Gordon, a fire apparatus officer, would have marked his 30th anniversary with the department in June.

“We lost a hero today, and we are all mourning,” Fire Chief Richard Braun said.

Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Kentucky; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.