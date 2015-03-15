FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio River spills banks, flood warning for Cincinnati
#U.S.
March 15, 2015

Ohio River spills banks, flood warning for Cincinnati

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Melting snow and rain caused the Ohio River to spill its banks over the weekend, cutting off roads and flooding homes in the southern part of Ohio.

The National Weather Service, which has issued a flood warning for the Cincinnati area, said the river is expected to crest on Sunday at 57.8 feet and be above its 52-foot flood stage at least through Thursday.

No deaths or major injuries have been reported.

“There have only been a handful of evacuations,” said Jay Carey, branch chief with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

The last major flood on the river was in 1997, when it crested at 64.7 feet

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz

