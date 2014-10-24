FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daughter of Larry Flynt dies following car crash in Ohio
October 24, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Daughter of Larry Flynt dies following car crash in Ohio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The adult daughter of Hustler Magazine founder and free-speech activist Larry Flynt died on Friday from injuries sustained a week ago in a car crash in Ohio that left her pinned beneath the vehicle, the Montgomery County coroner’s office said.

Lisa Flynt, 47, of Dayton was driving a 1999 Oldsmobile owned by another area woman when she hit a commercial tractor-trailer, was ejected from the vehicle and was found trapped underneath it, Riverside police said at the time.

Flynt was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the coroner’s office said.

A 24-year-old female passenger in the car driven by Flynt was transported to an area hospital, treated and released, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Larry Flynt got his start running clubs in Ohio and is best know as the founder of Hustler Magazine. He was paralyzed from the waist down after a white supremacist shot him in 1978. He has been involved in a number of high-profile legal battles over obscenity and free-speech issues.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Eric Beech

