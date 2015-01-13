FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police deploy pepper spray, gas to disperse Ohio football fans: report
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 13, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Police deploy pepper spray, gas to disperse Ohio football fans: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Police walk the streets as Ohio State Buckeyes fans celebrate after the victory over the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Police in Ohio used pepper spray and tear gas to break up crowds celebrating near the Ohio State University campus following the school’s national football championship win over the University of Oregon on Monday night, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Video published online by the newspaper showed hundreds celebrating in the streets before police, some clad in riot gear, sprayed revelers and lobbed gas canisters into the crowds.

State and university police declined to provide information on the incident when reached by phone.

Columbus police said numerous dumpster fires were reported in the city, and added that it was unclear if anyone had been arrested. Further information was not immediately available.

U.S. college football’s inaugural four-team playoff came to a surprising conclusion on Monday night as the Ohio State Buckeyes topped the heavily favored Oregon Ducks.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.