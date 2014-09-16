Ohio man who set himself on fire suspected in homicide: police

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio man who walked onto a highway and was struck by a truck but still managed to set himself on fire in an apparent suicide attempt is a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old woman, police said on Tuesday.

Hugo Ramos, 28, walked into traffic about 35 miles west of Cleveland on Monday and was struck by the truck, then retrieved what police believed was a container of gasoline, drank some of it, poured the rest on his body and set himself on fire.

Ramos, who was conscious despite being struck and setting himself on fire, told state troopers there was a body at a house in Cleveland. Cleveland police forced their way into the home on Monday afternoon and found the woman dead with obvious signs of trauma, Police Sergeant Ali Pillow said Tuesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office will determine the cause of death and her identity, Pillow said.

Ramos’ self-immolation occurred outside a vehicle he had been driving, with three children aged 1, 4 and 7 inside, Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Craig Cvetan said on Monday. The children were not injured.

Authorities did not say what, if any, relationship Ramos had to the children or the dead woman.

A motorist extinguished the flames and Ramos was flown by helicopter to Cleveland Metro Hospital. He remained in critical condition at the hospital on Tuesday under police guard.