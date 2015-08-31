FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio ex-attorney charged with hypnotizing, sexually abusing female clients
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 31, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Ohio ex-attorney charged with hypnotizing, sexually abusing female clients

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A former Ohio attorney arrested on charges of hypnotizing and sexually abusing a number of his female clients has been released on $300,000 bond, a defense attorney said on Monday.

Michael Fine was charged last week with multiple felonies including kidnapping, rape and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, but his attorney, Robert Housel, said he had not yet seen the evidence against his client.

Up to 25 women who were formerly clients of Fine have complained about being hypnotized and sexually abused, the ABC TV station in Cleveland reported, citing an attorney for the Lorain County Bar Association.

Fine’s next scheduled hearing in a Lorain County courthouse, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, is Thursday.

A spokesman for the Lorain County prosecutor’s office could not be reached for comment.

Fine had practiced law since 1981, according to court records, but lost his license to practice in November after the Lorain County Bar Association filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court.

According to the filing by the bar association, the former Sheffield, Ohio-based attorney “utilized hypnotic therapy to facilitate the impairment of and sexual exploitation of his clients.”

The Sheffield Village Police Department began its investigation in 2014 after a female client of Fine found after a number of meetings with him that her undergarments were disheveled and she could not recall what had occurred, the filing said.

After contacting police, the former client began tape-recording her conversations with Fine and after a short legal discussion, Fine “began to use ‘code’ words that induced (her) to enter a trance-like stage,” according to the bar association filing.

Sheffield police referred the case to the Lorain County prosecutor’s office in October and police listened in on one of his client meetings where he used hypnosis techniques again, according to the filing.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing By Ben Klayman and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.