Daughter of Larry Flynt in critical condition after car crash

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The adult daughter of Hustler Magazine founder and free-speech activist Larry Flynt was in critical condition in a Ohio hospital on Monday after a car accident last week left her pinned beneath a vehicle, police said.

Lisa Flynt, 47, of Dayton was driving a 1999 Oldsmobile owned by another area woman when she hit a commercial tractor-trailer at about 5 p.m. Friday night, Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

“Flynt was ejected from the vehicle and was found trapped under it,” Sergeant David Crigler said. “Flynt was removed from the crash scene by the Riverside Fire Department and transported to the Miami Valley Hospital with life threatening injuries.”

According to Riverside Police Department a preliminary investigation of the accident shows it was unknown why Flynt drove into the side of the truck, and that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police said the 24-year old female passenger in the car driven by Flint was transported to Grandview Hospital then treated and released. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Flynt’s father got his start running clubs in Ohio and is best know as the founder of Hustler Magazine. He was paralyzed from the waist down after a white supremacist shot him in 1978. He has been involved in a number of high-profile legal battles over obscenity and free speech issues.

Lisa Flynt is one of Larry’ Flynt’s five children.