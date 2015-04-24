Ohio-based ice cream maker issues recall over Listeria

(Reuters) - Ohio-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Thursday ceased sales and voluntarily recalled all of its products bearing the Jeni’s brand name after a random test came back positive for Listeria.

Jeni’s said it is unaware of any reported illnesses due to the recalled products, which include ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream sandwiches. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture found the contamination in a random sample.

“We have decided to recall everything currently on retailer shelves, and we are closing our scoop shops until we are 100 percent confident every item we sell is safe,” Chief Executive John Lowe said in a statement on the company’s website.

The announcement came three days after Blue Bell Creameries recalled all of its ice cream and frozen treat products due to continuing problems with Listeria, the first recall in the 108-year history of the Brenham, Texas-based company.

There are 10 people confirmed with listeriosis from the outbreak in four states, officials said. Listeria infection was thought to be a factor in the deaths of three people at a Kansas hospital where Blue Bell products were served.

Lowe said Jeni’s was working with suppliers to determine if the bacteria was introduced by a product the company uses.

“We will not reopen the kitchen until we can ensure the safety of our customers,” Lowe said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Listeria monocytogenes are organisms that can cause serious infection and can be deadly for newborns, elderly people and those with weak immune systems.

Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.