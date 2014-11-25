Longtime Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Coleman won't seek fifth term

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Reuters) - Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman said on Tuesday he would not seek a fifth term next year as mayor of Ohio’s capital and most populous city.

Coleman, 60, a Democrat first elected in 1999, was included this month in Ebony magazine’s “Power 100” list of the most influential African-Americans.

“I am eternally grateful to the people of Columbus for electing me to the best job in the world,” Coleman said in a statement.

Coleman has been mentioned as a possible challenger in 2016 to Ohio Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman. Asked about that at a news conference, Coleman said he was focused on finishing his term as mayor next year and on bringing the Democratic National Convention to Columbus for 2016.

Coleman said he was not planning on going anywhere because “this is my city.”