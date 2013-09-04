FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ariel Castro committed suicide by hanging with a bed sheet: coroner
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 4, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

Ariel Castro committed suicide by hanging with a bed sheet: coroner

Kim Palmer

1 Min Read

Ariel Castro (L), 53, enters the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro committed suicide by hanging himself with a bed sheet, an Ohio coroner said on Wednesday after an autopsy.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Jan Gorniak said the cause of death was suicide by hanging and that “the findings were consistent with the use of a bed sheet.”

Castro, convicted last month of the abduction, torture and decade-long confinement of three women, was found hanging in his cell at an Ohio prison on Tuesday evening. He was serving a sentence of life in prison plus 1,000 years.

Reporting By Kim Palmer; Writing by Greg McCune

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.