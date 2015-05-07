Cleveland kidnapping survivor Knight talks hope and courage

(Reuters) - Michelle Knight, one of three women held captive for a decade by a former Cleveland school bus driver, is considering studying to become a therapist, she said in an interview with a Fox Cleveland television station.

Knight, now 34, escaped on May 6, 2013, from the Cleveland house of Ariel Castro with Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry. The site of their imprisonment has since been demolished.

“God definitely had a purpose for my life, and it’s definitely helping people,” Knight said in the interview posted Wednesday on the Fox 8 Cleveland website.

Active on social media, Knight has encouraged others who have suffered from trauma to persevere and talk with people about their experiences, she said.

“To hear a person sit there and say, ‘no, you changed my life’ means the world to me,” Knight said.

Knight published a memoir a year ago about her experiences at the hands of Castro and said she would like to write another book about her future plans.

Castro pleaded guilty to hundreds of charges including rape, kidnapping and murder. He hanged himself in his cell in September 2013 after serving a month of a life sentence.

In April, Berry and DeJesus, now 29 and 25 respectively, published their own memoir on their imprisonment and current life, which Knight read and deemed very good.

Castro fathered a girl with Berry and violently forced Knight, kidnapped first, to miscarry multiple times.

“I‘m looking forward to happiness, a future, a life I never had,” Knight said. “And for two years of my life I finally was able to live.”