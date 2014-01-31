FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nephew of Cleveland kidnapper Castro indicted on child porn charges
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 31, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

Nephew of Cleveland kidnapper Castro indicted on child porn charges

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A grand jury on Thursday indicted the nephew of Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro on multiple felony child pornography charges, prosecutors said.

Jeremi Alicea, 26, is charged with 21 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of possessing criminal tools in connection with incidents in September and October 2013, they said.

The charges brought by the Cuyahoga County grand jury against Alicea were unrelated to the arrest and conviction of Castro, his uncle, last year, a spokesman for the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said.

In May 2013, three women Castro had held hostage for a decade or more escaped his Cleveland home, along with a girl he had fathered with one of his captives.

Castro pleaded guilty to hundreds of charges of rape and kidnapping for imprisoning Michelle Knight, Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Berry’s daughter fathered by Castro. He also pleaded guilty to murder by forcing one woman to miscarry.

Sentenced to life plus 1,000 years, Castro hanged himself in prison at age 53, a month after his sentencing.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by David Bailey, Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.