Cleveland man charged with killing five gets $7.5 million bond

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A Cleveland man has confessed to killing five people including a woman and her unborn child at in November in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty, authorities said on Friday.

James Sparks-Henderson, 19, was charged with five counts of aggravated murder and bond was set at $7.5 million during a court appearance on Friday, Cleveland Municipal court spokesman Ed Ferenc said.

Sparks-Henderson has given no motive or expressed remorse for the killings, though he has told authorities that he described one of the victims as one of his best friends, Cuyahoga County prosecutor Tim McGinty said.

He is accused of killing Ja‘Rio Taylor, 19; Shaylona Williams, 17; Lemon Bryant, 60; Sherita Johnson, 41; and Johnson’s 26-week-old unborn son.

Sparks-Henderson also is charged with wounding Johnson’s 9-year-old daughter, who walked into the house the night of Nov. 21 when her mother asked her to retrieve some clothes, police said.

The girl saw at least one shooting victim before a man wearing a mask ran at her and fired a handgun, grazing her chest with a bullet, police said. Johnson was shot in her car as the gunman fled, police have said.

Police interviewed Sparks-Henderson several times before he gave authorities a DNA sample that matched evidence from the house, authorities said. At his arrest, Sparks-Henderson was carrying a 9mm handgun that matched bullet casings recovered from the scene and bullets pulled from victims, police said.

After Friday’s hearing, Sparks-Henderson’s attorney, Rufus Sims, told reporters he was denied access to his client for about five hours and then read a statement he said his client wrote on Wednesday that claimed he was denied access to counsel.

“I asked for my lawyer, they said I could not have one and I was not getting one,” Sims said. “The police and investigators had me with the death penalty if I did not say I did it.”