Boyfriend leads police to pregnant Ohio woman's remains
#U.S.
October 22, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Boyfriend leads police to pregnant Ohio woman's remains

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

Jacob Ferrero, 22, is shown Columbus, Ohio police booking photo taken on October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Columbus Division of Police/Handout

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio man who confessed to killing his pregnant girlfriend and burning down their Columbus apartment led authorities to her body early Wednesday, Ohio police said.

Jacob Ferrero, 22, confessed to the murder and arson to Columbus police and fire investigators late Tuesday night, Columbus Police Sgt. Rich Weiner said.

Ferrero, who was arrested on Tuesday, was charged on Wednesday with the murder of his live-in girlfriend, Samantha Greenlee, also 22.

Ferrero led police to a remote location where the body was found the day after a prayer vigil for Greenlee was held at a local church, Weiner said. Greenlee had worked as a waitress in Columbus before she went missing Oct. 8, according to police.

Two days after her disappearance, an apartment she had shared with Ferrero was set on fire in what Weiner said was an attempt to destroy evidence.

Ferrero has also been charged with aggravated arson and has a scheduled court appearance Thursday in Columbus.

It was not immediately known whether he had a defense attorney.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and James Dalgleish

