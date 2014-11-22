FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Four killed, child injured in shooting at Cleveland home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two men and two women were killed, and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a shooting inside a Cleveland, Ohio home on Friday, officials said.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. local time and found four dead with gunshot wounds in the house, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told a news conference.

The child was taken to a local hospital and was thought to be recovering, Williams said.

“It’s always good to have a witness, but it’s tough for a 10-year-old, especially being both a victim and a witness. But right now our guys are investigating,” Williams said.

Williams said there were no suspects as of Friday night, and added that the county prosecutor’s office and medical examiner’s office had responded to the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco

