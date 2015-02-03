FBI offers reward for Ohio man wanted for murders, robberies

(Reuters) - The FBI on Tuesday offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of murdering an elderly Ohio couple and taking part in a string of armed robberies in three states.

The FBI is working with law enforcement agencies across the country to find Robert Roy Clark, 29, formerly of Dennison and Canton, Ohio. He is wanted for the Jan. 21 abduction and murders of Doyle Chumney, 88, and Lillian Chumney, 79 of Strasburg, Ohio, according to the FBI and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.

Strasburg is about 20 miles (32 km) south of Canton.

The couple’s home had been ransacked, the FBI said in a statement. Their vehicle was later discovered in a rural area, burned and with their skeletal remains inside.

A second man, Jeffery Stewart, 21, has been arrested in connection with the Chumney murders and has implicated Clark, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Clark, who is white, at least 6-feet, 3-inches (1.9 m) tall and weighs 311 pounds (141 kg), was traveling with Jeffrey Caley Jr., 28, and his girlfriend Tabatha Marie Hazel, 27, the FBI said. All three have been identified in surveillance video at robberies at gas stations in West Virginia and Georgia and a 7-Eleven in South Carolina, the statement said.

They have displayed a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol, and were last seen in a green Dodge Caravan with Ohio plates.

“We’ll put their faces up everywhere we can until we have them in custody,” said FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson.