FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio infant attacked and killed by dog
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 21, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Ohio infant attacked and killed by dog

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An autopsy was under way on an Ohio infant who died this weekend after being attacked by a relative’s dog, a coroner’s office said Monday.

The 7-month-old boy, Jonathon Quarles, Jr, was fatally mauled by his step-grandmother’s dog around midday Sunday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

   In a 911 call released by police, a neighbor of the woman who was babysitting Quarles told a dispatcher that the woman came to his door, holding the baby in her hands ”and the baby’s not breathing.”

The child was not responsive by the time medical help arrived, said Chris Williams, superintendent of investigation for the Dayton police.

The dog was identified by its owner as an American Staffordshire terrier and resembles what is commonly known as a pit bull, Williams said. The dog was removed from the home following the attack.

No charges have yet been filed, but police are investigating, Williams said.

  Preliminary autopsy findings could be available later Monday, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County coroner’s office said.

Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Carey Gillam and Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.