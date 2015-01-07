FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead following officer-involved shooting at Ohio airport
#U.S.
January 7, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

One dead following officer-involved shooting at Ohio airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man was shot and killed by Port Columbus International Airport police in Ohio’s state capital on Wednesday, according to an airport official.

The shooting occurred in the outdoor departure area of the airport following a “confrontation” at around 1 p.m. local time, said airport spokesman David Whitaker. The Columbus Police bomb squad was investigating a car involved in the incident.

Whitaker said there had been no bomb threat prior to the incident. He said there was no exchange of gunfire.

Flights at the airport are continuing, Whitaker said.

The airport is about a 6 miles east of downtown Columbus.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; editing by Mary Wisniewski, Bill Trott and Matthew Lewis

