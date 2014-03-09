FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three dead in Ohio nightclub shooting; police search for gunman
March 9, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Three dead in Ohio nightclub shooting; police search for gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An unidentified gunman opened fire inside an Ohio nightclub early on Sunday, killing three people including an off-duty police officer, authorities said.

A fourth person was wounded at the Last Call Saloon in Fremont, 40 miles south of Toledo, and authorities were searching for the shooter, Fremont police said.

The gunman fired at least four shots, killing a 25-year-old bartender, a 24-year-old patron and a 26-year-old man identified as an off-duty police officer from the nearby village of Elmore, according to Fremont Police Chief Timothy Wiersma. The fourth victim was airlifted to an area hospital.

Police have made no arrests and said the motive for the shooting was still unclear. The shooter was described as a “short male,” but no other details were provided.

State and local authorities were interviewing witnesses.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Paul Simao

