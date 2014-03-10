Man arrested, charged with murder in triple killing at Ohio bar

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting three men to death at an Ohio bar, including an off-duty police officer, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, authorities said on Monday.

Igmidio Mista, 33, is accused of opening fire early Sunday at the Last Call Bar in Fremont, Ohio, 40 miles south of Toledo, police said.

Mista was taken into custody without incident Monday morning, Fremont Police Chief Tim Wiersma said in a statement.

He was charged with killing bartender, Ramiro Sanchez, 28, bar patron, Daniel Ramirez, 25, and Jose Andy Chavez, 26, an off-duty police officer from nearby Elmore, Ohio, Fremont police spokesman Roger Oddo said.

A fourth man, Ramiro Arreola, 25, was wounded in the shooting, treated at a Toledo hospital and released, Oddo said.

Federal authorities were investigating whether Mista, a citizen of the Philippines, was in the country legally, Wiersma said.

Police did not say whether they had determined a motive for the shooting. Mista asked for a lawyer after his arrest and had not been questioned, Wiersma said in the statement.

Mista was arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon in Fremont Municipal Court.

Judge Robert Hart ordered that Mista be held without bail and set a preliminary hearing for March 20, a court spokeswoman said. Zachary Selvey was assigned as a court-appointed attorney to represent him.