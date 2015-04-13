FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One-year-old shot dead by 3-year old in Cleveland home
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 13, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

One-year-old shot dead by 3-year old in Cleveland home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A 3-year-old fatally shot a 1-year-old at a Cleveland house during the weekend, according to police, who said they are seeking to arrest the adult who left the gun in the home.

The victim, identified as Braylon Robinson, was shot in the face on Sunday, police said on Monday.

“The mother was in the room with the children facing away from them when she heard a single gunshot. The mother then observed the victim lying on the floor bleeding,” according to a statement released by Cleveland police.

The gun was left in a home where several children were playing, police said. Two other children, relatives of the 1-year-old, who were in the house during the shooting did not sustain any injuries and were released to their mother.

The gun has been confiscated and police are trying to track down its ownership. No arrests were made as of Monday morning.

“A 3-year-old can’t be held accountable for a tragedy like this,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at news conference. “People will be held accountable for this tragedy.”

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, and Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.