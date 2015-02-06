FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three men shot to death at suburban Cleveland barbershop
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 6, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Three men shot to death at suburban Cleveland barbershop

Kim Palmer

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Ohio police on Friday were investigating why three men were killed in shooting at a suburban Cleveland barbershop, a city official said.

The three men were shot at the Chalk Linez Barber Shop in Warrensville Heights, a suburb about 16 miles east of Cleveland, on Thursday night, said Ashley Gowens, spokeswoman for Mayor Bradley Sellers.

The victims were identified as Brandon White, 31; William Gonzalez, 32; and Walter Lee Barfield, 23, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office.

Warrensville Heights police and other agencies assisting in the investigation, which include the Cleveland Police Department, had no immediate comment.

Autopsies will be performed on Friday, said Christopher Harris, a spokesman for the medical examiner’s office.

No motive has been given for the shooting and Gowens would not comment on a possible suspect or suspects. A press conference by police officials is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. local time in Warrensville Heights.

Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Mary Wisniewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.