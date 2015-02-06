Three men shot to death at suburban Cleveland barbershop

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Ohio police on Friday were investigating why three men were killed in shooting at a suburban Cleveland barbershop, a city official said.

The three men were shot at the Chalk Linez Barber Shop in Warrensville Heights, a suburb about 16 miles east of Cleveland, on Thursday night, said Ashley Gowens, spokeswoman for Mayor Bradley Sellers.

The victims were identified as Brandon White, 31; William Gonzalez, 32; and Walter Lee Barfield, 23, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office.

Warrensville Heights police and other agencies assisting in the investigation, which include the Cleveland Police Department, had no immediate comment.

Autopsies will be performed on Friday, said Christopher Harris, a spokesman for the medical examiner’s office.

No motive has been given for the shooting and Gowens would not comment on a possible suspect or suspects. A press conference by police officials is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. local time in Warrensville Heights.