Ohio man arrested in shooting deaths of three at barbershop
February 13, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ohio man arrested in shooting deaths of three at barbershop

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio man was arrested on Friday for shooting and killing three other men at a suburban Cleveland barbershop last week, officials said.

Douglas Shine, Jr., was arrested in Cleveland at about 2:30 a.m. by federal and local authorities, Warrensville Heights Police Chief Wesley Haynes told reporters. He has not yet been charged.

Shine, 20, is accused of entering the Chalk Linez Barber Shop in Warrensville Heights, a suburb about 16 miles east of Cleveland, and opening fire, killing three and injuring three others last Thursday.

Brandon White, 31; shop owner William Gonzalez, 32; and Walter Lee Barfield, 23, were killed.

Shine was arrested after multiple tips were called into a hotline set up by authorities. The FBI had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Shine’s arrest earlier in the week.

“Everyone is relieved that this individual is off the street,” Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers said at a press conference.

Haynes would not discuss a motive for the shooting, adding that the investigation is ongoing. He said Shine had a lengthy criminal record.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Sandra Maler

