FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Missing Ohio State football player found dead: police
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 30, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

Missing Ohio State football player found dead: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio State University football player who went missing earlier this week was found dead on Sunday, authorities said.

Kosta Karageorge, 22, a fifth-year senior who was last seen early Wednesday morning, died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his body was found inside a Dumpster, the Columbus Police Department said on its Facebook page.

His mother, Susan, told authorities earlier this week he has suffered several concussions and has had spells of being extremely confused, a police report said. His sister Sophia Karageorge told the Columbus Dispatch newspaper her brother suffered his latest concussion a month ago and might have become disoriented.

In a statement after he went missing, Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer described Karageorge as a “hard worker on the field and pleasant off the field.”

Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.