Man and five children die in Ohio trailer fire
#U.S.
September 15, 2013 / 8:00 PM / in 4 years

Man and five children die in Ohio trailer fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fire that engulfed a trailer killed five children and a man on Sunday morning in Tiffin, Ohio, police said.

Firefighters and police tried to control the fire and pulled out the man and children, who were declared dead at a hospital, the police in Tiffin, said in a statement. Tiffin is located about 90 miles west of Cleveland.

The Blade, a newspaper in nearby Toledo, identified the man as Timothy Fresch, 25, and said the youngest victim was his infant son. The other four children, who were between the ages of 3 and 6, were the daughters of Fresch’s girlfriend, who was at work at the time of the fire, the newspaper reported.

Police declined to confirm the identities of the victims, saying they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Reporting By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
