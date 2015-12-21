FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil collapse spurs budget shortfalls in U.S. oil states: Moody's
December 21, 2015 / 4:13 PM / 2 years ago

Oil collapse spurs budget shortfalls in U.S. oil states: Moody's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An oil pump jack can be seen in Cisco, Texas, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lower tax revenues because of job losses in energy and related sectors due to the collapse in oil prices will hit the budgets of oil-producing states through the remainder of this fiscal year and next, Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.

Moody’s comments came after Oklahoma revised down its revenue projections last Tuesday for the remainder of the current fiscal year by $444 million, or 8 percent, and by 13 percent for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The price of U.S. crude has fallen to its lowest level in seven years at just over $34 per barrel. The price has fallen nearly 70 percent over the last 18 months.

Moody’s analysts expect to see a similar dynamic to Oklahoma in Alaska, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas, with those states having to dip into budget reserves to meet shortfalls.

New Mexico, North Dakota, and Texas are more insulated than Alaska and Louisiana from the fall in oil prices because their economies are more diversified and they have substantial reserves, Moody’s noted.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
