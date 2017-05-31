Cushing hub's crude storage shell, working capacity edges lower: EIA

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude oil storage shell capacity at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell to 90.1 million barrels as of March 2017 from 90.4 million barrels six months ago, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Working storage capacity at the U.S. crude hub fell to 76.7 million barrels from 77.1 million barrels in the same comparison, EIA data showed.

U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil shell capacity rose to 301.3 million barrels as of March, up from 291.3 million barrels. U.S. Gulf Coast working capacity also rose, increasing to 260.3 million barrels from 250.5 million barrels in September 2016.