Slump in weekly U.S. oil demand data may be short-lived blip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 9 percent drop in a key weekly measure of U.S. oil use, which helped fuel a sharp selloff in oil markets on Wednesday, is likely an unusually large blip in a volatile data series than a signal of waning demand.

In its weekly petroleum report, the Energy Information Administration said total “Products Supplies” in the United States fell by almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 19.4 million bpd in the week to Aug. 21, the biggest such weekly decline in the series since 1997.

It was only the seventh time in the past decade that the figure has changed by more than 1.5 million bpd from one week to the next. A week earlier, it rose 1.3 million bpd to 21.4 million bpd, the highest figure since the end of 2007.

This week’s decline was driven largely by a more than 500,000 bpd drop in gasoline supplied, and a more than 750,000 bpd slide in the “other oils” category, the data show.

Alex Wood at the EIA cautioned against reading too much into the single figure, a rough measure of fuel supplied to the market rather than how much is consumed. The number is the sum of reported refinery output, stock change and import data, minus an approximation of weekly exports.

He said the large weekly change was not caused by any adjustments to the EIA’s assumptions on exports, which are estimated on a monthly basis due to a lack of real-time data. Instead, it was the result of a sharp drop in refinery production, largely gasoline, and a rise in inventories.

U.S. production of finished gasoline fell nearly 500,000 bpd after hitting a record high 10.3 million bpd the week before, according to the EIA data, reflecting a series of refinery outages last week. But weekly stocks rose by 1.7 million barrels, counter to forecasts for a draw.

“Last week we saw a lot more production and some stock draws, and that leads to a high number; this week we saw more stock builds and significant drops in production, especially in gasoline, so you see it falling,” he said.

Wood suggested using a two-week average to smooth out sometimes erratic weekly changes.

With oil prices in a tailspin and few signs of a sizeable decline in production, oil traders are looking for any accelerating demand that might soak up the global supply glut. With China’s economy slowing, much rests on the United States, which accounts for more than one-fifth of global oil use.

Demand has been surprisingly strong, with monthly data showing a 2.5 percent rise in the first five months of the year as a deep slide in gasoline prices and a pickup in growth spurred use - making Wednesday’s data all the more shocking.

“Gasoline stocks rose even though we were expecting a decline. Gasoline demand also came off,” said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. “The entire market is watching gasoline.”

New York RBOB gasoline futures for September delivery dived 5 percent, despite mild losses for crude oil, closing in on the six-year lows touched in January.