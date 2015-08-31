New U.S. oil data shows lower 2015 production: EIA

Stacked rigs are seen along with other idled oil drilling equipment at a depot in Dickinson, North Dakota June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. oil industry pumped less crude than initially estimated this year, according to new government data that offered the clearest look yet at the impact of drillers’ retrenchment in response to collapsing prices.

The downward supply revisions were “unambiguously” bullish for a global market awash with oil, said Credit Suisse global energy economist Jan Stuart, suggesting the oft-cited resilience of U.S. shale producers to lower crude prices might have been overstated. Oil prices surged by as much as $3 a barrel on Monday, with some traders citing the new data.

The Energy Information Administration said its new survey-based output data showed the United States pumped a hair below 9.3 million barrels per day in June, down by 100,000 bpd from a revised May figure.

The June figure was also nearly 250,000 bpd below what the EIA had estimated a few weeks ago, highlighting the steep reversal in output as a five-year boom sours and suggesting to some analysts that a global glut might ease sooner than expected.

“If the downward trend in U.S. production continues, global markets should return to balance by early 2016,” said veteran energy economist Philip K. Verleger.

The EIA revised production data for the first five months of the year, based on an expanded monthly survey of operators that includes crude oil and lease condensate for the first time. As a result, output in the months of February, March and May was 80,000 bpd to 125,000 bpd lower than previously reported, according to a detailed breakdown.

Until now, the agency’s monthly production figures were primarily based on individual states’ data, which was often incomplete or with a months-long delay, as well as some third-party figures and agency modeling.

While the report sheds new light on the global oil glut that has walloped prices this year, it did little to change the broader narrative. The data showed that output peaked in April before entering a sequential decline as months of deep cuts to drilling rigs finally put the brakes on the shale boom.

The revision is “a rounding error” in the 94 million bpd global oil market, cautioned Rapidan Group President Bob McNally.

Still, the rate of that decline was somewhat sharper than the agency had been anticipating. Earlier this month, the EIA’s monthly Short Term Energy Outlook had forecast June output would show a slight rise to 9.54 million bpd.

“To the degree that fundamentals matter, these data appear unambiguously constructive,” said Stuart.

U.S. oil prices sharply reversed early-morning losses as traders digested the new data, with U.S. crude up more than 6 percent by 12:56 p.m. EDT (1656 GMT), adding to a nearly $7 rise on Thursday and Friday.

As oil traders began searching this year for any sign of a slowdown in booming U.S. shale production that could stem a deep rout in prices, the EIA’s data became a topic of sometimes fierce debate. Some analysts suggested the agency was significantly underestimating the rate of production.

Thus far, many analysts have been surprised at the apparent resilience of the shale industry. While oil prices have tanked to more than six-year lows, energy companies have rushed to employ cheaper, more-efficient drilling techniques and target the richest shale seams, helping sustain output.