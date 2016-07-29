U.S. oil demand in May up for fourth straight month: EIA

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. total oil demand inched up by 0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, the fourth straight monthly increase, as continued strength at the gasoline pump offset falling distillate sales, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

Strong demand has not translated into strong profits for U.S. refiners, who have continued to battle weak margins well into summer driving season.

U.S. oil demand in May rose by 0.4 percent, or 85,000 barrels per day (bpd), from a year ago to 19.02 million bpd, the data showed.

It was the sixth such increase over the past 10 months, according to the EIA.

The numbers showed gasoline demand rose 2 percent, or 85,000 bpd, from a year ago to 9.43 million bpd, according to the EIA's petroleum supply monthly report.

The gasoline demand numbers were strong enough to overcome weaker demand for distillates, which fell to 1.3 percent, or 48,000 bpd, versus last year.

Data released earlier this month showed that U.S. drivers logged 2 percent more miles in May than a year ago, the 27th consecutive month of year-over-year gains, as gasoline prices stayed low. It was the lowest year-over-year rise since January, when road travel jumped by 1 percent, according to the data.

The U.S. Department of Transportation report showed mileage growth has slowed in recent months, partly because of comparisons to last year's strong volumes.