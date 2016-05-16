FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. shale output to fall 113,000 bpd in June: EIA
May 16, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. shale output to fall 113,000 bpd in June: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil production is expected to fall some 113,000 barrels per day in June, according to a U.S. government forecast released on Monday.

Total output is expected to fall 113,000 bpd to 4.85 million bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) drilling productivity report.

Bakken production from North Dakota is expected to fall 27,000 bpd, while production from the Eagle Ford formation is expected to drop 58,000 bpd. Production from the Permian Basin in West Texas is expected to drop 10,000 bpd, according to the data.

Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chris Reese

