U.S. crude stocks inch toward record high; distillates draw down

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles inched up higher towards record highs last week, but the rise was below analysts’ expectations, while distillate inventories fell as seasonal demand has begun to set in, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 252,000 barrels to 487.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 13, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.9 million barrels.

Eight straight weekly increases have boosted stockpiles to within a hair of their modern-day record 490.9 million barrels in April.

Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. crude futures delivery hub rose 1.5 million barrels to 56.9 million barrels, EIA said, a second consecutive increase. Stocks hit a record 62 million barrels in April.

Analysts point out that the crude build would have been larger if it were not for U.S. crude imports falling 409,000 bpd last week.

“This week’s data point is unlikely going to relieve the selling pressure on the oil markets with U.S. stocks at record levels for this time of year and knocking on the all-time high,” Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

U.S. crude futures gained marginally on the smaller-than-forecast build and were up 13 cents at $40.80 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. (1130 ET)

Refinery crude runs rose 137,000 barrels per day to 16.08 million bpd, EIA data showed, with plants continuing to run at their fastest rate on record for this time of year. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.8 percentage point to 90.3 percent of capacity.

“There’s a little bit of everything in this report: a bearish build for gasoline, a bullish draw for distillates, and a benign minor build for crude inventories,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at energy database and consultancy Clipper Data.

Gasoline stocks rose 1.0 million barrels, breaking a string of declines, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 367,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 791,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 533,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. Still, they remained at their highest for this time of year since 2010.