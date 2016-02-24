U.S. crude stocks at record high, first gasoline draw since November - EIA

A worker walks past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft company near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest from Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia, in this January 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose to a second consecutive record high last week as refinery utilization fell, while gasoline inventories fell for the first time since November, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 3.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, slightly more than forecasts for an increase of 3.4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures rose 333,000 barrels to 65.1 million, the fourth straight week of hitting record highs, the EIA said.

On the Gulf Coast, crude stockpiles also rose to the highest on record, up 4.4 million barrels to 255.6 million barrels, following cuts at refineries from Texas to Philadelphia in response to low margins..

Refinery crude runs fell 163,000 barrels per day as utilization rates dropped fell 1 percentage point to 87.3 percent of total capacity, EIA data showed.

As a result, gasoline stocks fell after building to record highs for three straight weeks, drawing down 2.2 million barrels, more than double analysts’ expectations, to 256.5 million barrels.

U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks, however, rose 1.8 million barrels to 72.2 million barrels, their highest levels on record since at least 1990, EIA data showed.

“The low pump prices are stoking gasoline demand,” said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital. “The crude oil inventory situation is set to worsen by a lot, given the sub-85 percent refinery run rate.”

U.S. gasoline demand over the past four weeks was 5.2 percent higher than a year ago, at 9.1 million barrels per day.

The government’s report was less bearish than Tuesday’s data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute that showed an over 7 million-barrel build in crude. As a result, crude futures initially pared losses on the data before retreating.

U.S. crude spiked to $31.58 a barrel on the EIA data, before retreating back to $31.09 by 11:10 a.m. (1610 GMT) , while Brent Crude rose to $33.38 a barrel before retreating to $32.97.

“Overall, this week’s data point will do very little to offset the Saudi’s oil minister throwing cold water on production cuts any time soon,” said Chris Jarvis, an analyst at Caprock Risk Management, referring to Tuesday’s comments by Ali Al-Naimi that the kingdom did not intend to reduce oil output.