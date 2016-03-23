FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude stocks surge 9.4 million bbls to record; Cushing down
March 23, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

U.S. crude stocks surge 9.4 million bbls to record; Cushing down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A motorist pumps fuel into his vehicle at JJ's Express Gas Plus station in Phoenix gas station in Phoenix, Arizona August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries cut output and imports jumped, while gasoline stocks fell sharply, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 9.4 million barrels in the last week to their another consecutive record, three times larger than analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.258 million barrels, declining for the first time in seven weeks, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 176,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.6 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 917,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 691,000 barrels per day.

