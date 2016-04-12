U.S. crude stocks seen resuming build, gasoline inventories likely down: Reuters poll

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to see a build last week, while gasoline stockpiles probably fell, an expanded Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Eight analysts polled ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose 1.9 million barrels in the week ended April 8.

The API is scheduled to release its data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT, while the EIA data is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

In the week to April 1, crude inventories unexpectedly fell 4.9 million barrels to 529.9 million barrels, snapping seven straight weeks of record high build.

Gasoline stocks probably fell 1.4 million barrels last week, after halting a six-week decline a week earlier. Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, likely rose 300,000 barrels.

Refinery utilization was seen up 0.2 percentage point from 91.4 percent of total capacity in the week ended April 1, the poll showed.