U.S. crude stocks soar while gasoline falls more than expected: EIA

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week, soaring more than three times as much as expected, even as gasoline inventories fell more than expected, while distillate stockpiles built, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

“Demand for gas is soaring, and that brought back crude,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price Futures Group brokerage in Chicago.

U.S. crude turned positive after the data, rising 2 cents to $42.18 per barrel at 10:54 ET, while Brent was up 2 cents at $44.71 per barrel.

Crude inventories rose by 6.6 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.9 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.8 million barrels, EIA said.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

“Even with the large build in oil stocks, everyone’s focus is shifting to that summer driving season and with the gasoline drawdown of 4.24 million barrels I would expect crude oil to continue to rally,” said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

Gasoline stockpiles declined as refinery crude runs fell by 492,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2.2 percentage points.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 505,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 281,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed. In the midwest, distillate stocks rose 471,000 barrels to their highest level on record.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 686,000 barrels per day.