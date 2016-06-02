FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude oil stocks drop less than expected: EIA
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 2, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. crude oil stocks drop less than expected: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, January 25, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week, though the decline was less than forecast, while gasoline and distillate stocks decreased, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 704,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 73,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 157,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which includes diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a decline of 891,000 barrels, the EIA said.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 425,000 barrels per day.

Reporting by David Gaffen

