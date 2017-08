NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. East Coast crude oil stocks dropped by 3.3 million barrels last week, the biggest weekly decline since May 2004, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

East Coast crude stocks also fell to 14 million barrels, the lowest figure since July 2015, data showed.

Meanwhile, Cushing, Oklahoma, crude stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels, the biggest weekly gain since March 2015.