3 months ago
U.S. crude stocks draw by most this year amid record refining: EIA
June 1, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. crude stocks draw by most this year amid record refining: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories drew by 6.4 million barrels last week to 509.9 million barrels, the biggest weekly decline since December 2016, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Refinery crude runs hit an all-time high of 17.5 million barrels per day, surpassing its last peak at 17.3 million bpd in the week to April 21. U.S. refinery utilization rose by 1.5 percentage points to 95 percent last week, the highest level seasonally since May 2005, data showed.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Marguerita Choy

