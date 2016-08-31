U.S. Gulf Coast crude stocks hit record seasonal levels last week: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast stocks rose by 2.9 million barrels last week, climbing to 275.6 million barrels, the highest on record for this time of year, according to new data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. East Coast crude stocks rose by 143,000 barrels last week, climbing to 20.3 million barrels, the highest volume on record, EIA data shows.

U.S. commercial crude imports hit 8.9 million barrels per day last week, the highest level since September of 2012, EIA data shows.

U.S. imports of Saudi Arabian crude hit 1.7 million barrels per day last week, the highest level since May of 2014, EIA data shows.

U.S. East Coast distillate stocks rose by 1.6 million last week, the highest level for this time of the year since 2010, EIA data shows.