FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. Gulf Coast crude stocks hit record seasonal levels last week: EIA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 31, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

U.S. Gulf Coast crude stocks hit record seasonal levels last week: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast stocks rose by 2.9 million barrels last week, climbing to 275.6 million barrels, the highest on record for this time of year, according to new data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. East Coast crude stocks rose by 143,000 barrels last week, climbing to 20.3 million barrels, the highest volume on record, EIA data shows.

U.S. commercial crude imports hit 8.9 million barrels per day last week, the highest level since September of 2012, EIA data shows.

U.S. imports of Saudi Arabian crude hit 1.7 million barrels per day last week, the highest level since May of 2014, EIA data shows.

U.S. East Coast distillate stocks rose by 1.6 million last week, the highest level for this time of the year since 2010, EIA data shows.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.