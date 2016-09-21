FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline stockpiles soar to record highs: EIA
September 21, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline stockpiles soar to record highs: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline inventories rose 4.8 million barrels last week, a record weekly build, to the highest level ever for this time of year at 83.7 million barrels, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks dropped 8.5 million barrels, the highest weekly draw on record, EIA data shows.

U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks drop to 55.5 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16, the lowest level since December of 2014, EIA data shows.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
