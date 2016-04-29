U.S. February oil demand rises 1.5 percent year-on-year: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. total oil demand rose 1.5 percent in February from a year ago as strong demand for gasoline helped offset a steep drop in appetite for distillates, federal data released Friday showed.

U.S. oil demand rose 284,000 barrels per day from a year ago to 19.7 million bpd, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Friday. The February figures mark only the second time oil demand has increased year-over-year since August.

The demand growth was led by gasoline, which jumped 6.4 percent, or 556,000 bpd, from a year ago to 9.2 million bpd, according to the EIA’s petroleum supply monthly report.

The growth, fueled in part by mild February temperatures, represents a rebound from January, when demand for gasoline fell year-over-year for the first time in 14 months.

The U.S. Department of Transportation released figures last week that showed U.S. motor travel surged at a record pace in February. U.S. motorists logged 232.2 billion miles (373.7 billion km), the most for any February and up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, the federal data showed. The increase was the largest year-over-year bump since at least 1991.

The strong gasoline figures offset weak demand for distillates, which was down 12.7 percent, or 576,000 bpd, from a year earlier.