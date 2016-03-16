U.S. crude oil inventories hit record high for fifth week: EIA

The price of regular unleaded gas is pictured at 2.65 U.S. Dollar per gallon at a Arco gas station in Los Angeles, California January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week rose to record highs for a fifth straight week while gasoline inventories fell amid strong demand for the motor fuel, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories increased 1.3 million barrels in the week to March 11 to 523.2 million, a much smaller build than the 3.4 million-barrel increase expected by analysts.

It was also lower than the 1.5 million-barrel build reported on Tuesday by industry group, the American Petroleum Institute. [API/S]

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude oil futures rose 545,000 barrels, hitting a fresh all-time high of 67.5 million, EIA said.

U.S. crude futures held gains after the smaller-than-expected build and as traders focused on confirmation that major producers will meet next month to discuss plans to freeze output to help to erode the global glut.[O/R]

By 10:55 a.m. EDT, U.S. futures were up 3.7 percent at $37.71 per barrel.

“The data is moderately bullish with crude builds less than expected, coupled with strong gasoline demand driven by lower prices at the pump,” said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

Gasoline demand over the past four weeks was up 6.4 percent from a year ago at 9.4 million barrels per day.

Still stocks of the motor fuel fell 747,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

Analysts said the smaller-than-expected draw struck a bearish note, with gasoline futures erasing most of their earlier gains, last trading 0.6 percent higher at $1.4161 per gallon, off an intraday high of $1.4356.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 1.1 million barrels, inline with expectations, the EIA data showed.

Refinery crude runs rose by 85,000 bpd and refinery utilization rates fell by 0.1 percentage point to 89 percent of total capacity.