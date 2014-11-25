FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House to hold hearing on oil export ban
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 25, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House to hold hearing on oil export ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A House of Representatives panel will hold a hearing on Dec. 11 to explore whether a decades-old law that prohibits the export of crude oil makes sense in an era of domestic energy abundance.

The House subcommittee on energy and power, chaired by Representative Ed Whitfield, will hone in on the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act, drafted in response to the 1973 oil crisis. The law prohibited the export of most crude oil, created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules for cars and trucks, also known as CAFE standards.

“We need to take a comprehensive look at where we came from, where we are today, and where we want to go from here,” Whitfield said in a release.

The debate over whether Washington should lift its nearly 40-year crude oil export ban will come sharply into focus in January, when Republicans take over leadership of both the House and Senate.

Oil exports champion Senator Lisa Murkowski will take over as chairman of the Senate energy committee.

In the House equivalent, Chairman Fred Upton - who will retain the gavel - has said he has not yet made up his mind on the exports question, but senior committee member Congressman Joe Barton has voiced his support for lifting the ban.

Energy Information Administration chief Adam Sieminski will testify at the hearing along with a panel of other experts, who will be named at a later date.

Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.