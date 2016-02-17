As Cushing oil stocks swelling, Total attempts novel export arb

NEW YORK/HOUSTON (Reuters) - A new avenue for U.S. crude oil exports may be opening up from the heart of Oklahoma, where some traders are running the numbers on an arbitrage route that could alleviate the biggest ever build-up of surplus supplies.

Four market sources said Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc (ATMI), the U.S. trading arm of French oil major Total SA, has in recent days tried to maneuver an export cargo of U.S. crude originating in Cushing, Oklahoma, one of the first such cargoes.

The company did not respond to requests for comment. The market sources said Total spoke to market participants about the potential arbitrage late last week as growing fears of overflowing tanks in Cushing pushed March WTI oil futures to a near $3 a barrel discount versus April, the widest such gap in five years.

The company inquired last week about chartering an Aframax oil tanker to load crude from a U.S. Gulf port, two sources said, an arbitrage that at the moment yielded theoretical profits of as much as $2-$3 a barrel.

At the same time ATMI began bidding to buy immediate WTI crude in Cushing last Friday, for delivery in late February or early March, an unusual move given the lack of tank space availability and short window for delivery. The company also bought deeply discounted space on the Cushing Marketlink pipeline to ship crude to the Gulf, those sources added.

The trade has not yet come together, the sources said. ATMI only managed to buy an estimated 300,000 barrels of Cushing crude, enough to fill half an Aframax. Other traders said the trade no longer appeared to be as profitable.

By Tuesday, the March/April spread rebounded to $1.93, also narrowing the gap for a trans-Atlantic arbitrage, effectively closing that window. It widened out again slightly on Wednesday, though not enough to be economical.

The export barrels came from refiners cutting runs on slumped product margins, and some dealers bet that conditions would begin to improve.

Even so, the fact that at least one firm has actively explored the unprecedented arbitrage may temper fears of a “tank-tops” scenario in Cushing, the delivery point of the CME Group’s West Texas Intermediate futures contract.

Inventories at the U.S. hub have risen to record levels equivalent to 89 percent of their theoretical limit, stoking concerns that overflowing tanks could cause the next leg of an 18-month price rout in coming weeks. Stocks dipped 175,000 barrels last week, according to API data on Wednesday.

Up to this point, most traders and analysts have been focused on the potential for exports of other crudes located closer to the Gulf, such as Eagle Ford or Midland crude. But those grades were now trading at a premium to WTI in Cushing, closing off the arbitrage, analysts said.

“Beyond storage, a number of market clearing options exist at wider differentials. The lifting of the U.S. export ban only added another low-cost option to this cost curve,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note this week.

It was not clear how or where Total intended to sell the crude, with some speculating Europe or even the Caribbean.

EXPORT ECONOMICS

The option to export U.S. crude is a new phenomenon, and one that has only recently begun to make sense. Last year, when Cushing stocks were growing, traders could only store that oil in hopes of making money because futures market prices for later months were more expensive than that of immediate delivery.

Then Congress lifted the 40-year old ban on U.S. exports late last year, prompting companies like Dutch trader Vitol, Chinese state oil company Sinopec and Japanese refinery Cosmo Oil to export crude. Still, analysts said price differentials did not allow for large-scale exports.

Now the export window is reappearing, with U.S. oil futures trading below global Brent, and a widening discount between the March and April futures contracts.

Total was able to buy even more cheaply, getting February-delivery crude at a $1 a barrel discount to March, which at last Friday’s closing price would put it around $28.44 a barrel.

Pumping it to Port Arthur via TransCanada’s MarketLink pipeline was just 30 cents a barrel last week, two sources said, as demand in the Gulf Coast waned. Add another $2.75 for the shipping and terminal fees, and the cargo would land in Europe at a cost of around $31.50 - still nearly $2 cheaper than April-delivery Brent futures for the same day.