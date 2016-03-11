FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSEE halts drilling at offshore rig after reported fatality
March 11, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BSEE halts drilling at offshore rig after reported fatality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE)suspended drilling operations at a rig in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday after it responded to a reported fatality, it said in a statement.

The platform, some 150 miles south of New Orleans, is operated by offshore oil and gas operator Whistler Energy II, which reported that the offshore worker was fatally injured while working on the platform rig.

No pollution or additional injuries were reported, BSEE said, adding that all drilling operations have been suspended and will remain so until it grants approval. BSEE said that since the incident related to a platform rig with production from a separate deck, production has continued.

BSEE is investigating the incident.

Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by David Gregorio

