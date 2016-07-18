U.S. shale output drop seen for tenth straight month in August

CALGARY/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil production is expected to fall some 99,000 barrels per day in August, according to a U.S. government forecast released on Monday that highlighted the hit to the industry from weak global crude prices.

Total output is expected to fall to 4.55 million bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) drilling productivity report.

U.S. shale companies have scaled back production since the price of U.S. crude slipped from above $100 a barrel in 2014. It traded at about $45 on Monday. [O/R]

Bakken production from North Dakota is expected to fall 32,000 bpd, the third monthly decline, while production from the Eagle Ford formation in Texas is expected to drop 48,000 bpd, the smallest monthly decline since March.

Production from the Permian Basin in West Texas is expected to fall 6,000 bpd, according to the data, the smallest monthly decline since April.

New well oil output per rig is forecast to rise by 17 bpd to 858 bpd for the Bakken, up by 12 bpd to 515 bpd in the Permian and up by 24 bpd to 1,076 bpd in the Eagle Ford, data showed.

Total natural gas production, meanwhile, is forecast to decline for a sixth consecutive month in August to 45.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), the lowest level since July 2015, the EIA said.

That would be down a little over 0.4 bcfd from July, making it the smallest monthly decline in three months, it noted.

The biggest regional decline was expected to be in Eagle Ford, down 0.2 bcfd from July to 5.8 bcfd in August, the lowest level of output in the basin since February 2014, the EIA said.

August output in the Marcellus formation, the biggest U.S. shale gas field, was expected to ease by less than 0.1 bcfd from July to 18.0 bcfd. That would be the sixth monthly decline in a row, falling to the lowest level since December.

In the Marcellus formation, located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, initial production during the first full month for a new well was expected to edge up to a record high 11.3 million cubic feet per day in August. That compares with 9.5 mmcfd in August 2015.

If correct, that would be the 16th straight monthly increase in initial production for a new well in the Marcellus. That growth rate, however, was on track to decline for a sixth consecutive month in August.