Betting on falling oil supplies, traders pile into risky options

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil companies and speculators have piled into complex, high-risk spread options, betting that oil prices will extend their recent rally on tightening supplies and resurgent exports, the latest sign of growing optimism in the world’s top energy market.

In these options deals, investors are wagering that June futures’ discount to July will tighten around 40 percent to 50 cents or more, which would be one of the smallest spreads, known as a contango, since December.

For some experts, they are remarkable because there is little sign that U.S. inventories are falling - yet. Last week, nationwide stocks touched a new record while Cushing had the biggest build in five months, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. [EIA/S]

On Thursday, the June/July contango settled at 84 cents, and aside from a brief move to 49 cents in March, has been above 55 cents since December.

Still in recent weeks, the buying of financial call options has caught the attention of physical and derivative traders, with open interest growing to nearly 14,000 lots, equivalent to 14 million barrels of oil worth more than $600 million based on Thursday’s futures prices.

That is the highest for financially-settled one-month calendar-spread options (CSOs) of such call contracts, according to the CME Group’s daily bulletin on Thursday.

It was not clear which companies had done the options deals, but a large portion of the activity involved large oil companies, according to two sources familiar with the transactions. There was also a lot of institutional and speculative money, a third source added.

Traders add that it would make sense for large oil companies, like Shell or BP Plc, to place the trades because they have a broader view of the market.

While not everyone in the market sees rapid recovery, the dealmaking suggests growing optimism prices will continue to rise after a punishing two-year rout knocked them 75 percent lower on excess supplies and lackluster demand.

“We’ve definitely seen an improvement in global sentiment,” said Richard Mallinson, an analyst at Energy Aspects in London. “We’ve also seen growing indications that the declines in U.S. production may be gathering pace again.”

RUSH TO RISK

A calendar-spread option (CSO) is a financial options contract based on the price between two calendar months in the futures market. The contracts are riskier because the market is less liquid than for a basic vanilla option. Traders and analysts say unexpected price swings have put counterparties on the hook for millions of dollars if the market moves against expectations.

The rush to buy these CSOs comes as a number of Midwest and Gulf Coast refiners plan to restart operations after weeks of planned maintenance, including Husky Energy’s 155,000 barrel per day Lima, Ohio refinery and Marathon Petroleum’s 212,000 bpd Robinson, Illinois. That should help clear some of the crude barrels in the market, traders say.

They add that summer demand season will also help erode extra inventory.

Others say that the market is priming for a new round of crude exports as the window re-opens on a deeper spread between U.S. crude and Brent futures. On Thursday, the premium for Brent over U.S. crude widened to the most since mid February.

Still, some warn that the recent bullishness in the market may be overblown, as fundamentals show only modest improvements.

“I think that the velocity of the market moving up seems to be overdone at the moment,” said Michael Tran, director of energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

“The fundamentals are improving, but at a slow and steady pace. There are still headwinds that will keep prices choppy.”

