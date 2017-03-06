FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enterprise Products Partners' Seaway pipeline shut after leak: traders
March 6, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 5 months ago

Enterprise Products Partners' Seaway pipeline shut after leak: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when the pipe was shut, although traders pointed to the 400,000 barrel per day Cushing, Oklahoma to U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline shutting on Saturday.

A company spokesman said in an e-mail that the Seaway line was "temporarily suspended" to conduct repair work near the Colbert pump station in Bryan County, Oklahoma. He did not provide further details.

Enterprise notified the National Response Center of a pipeline incident in the Milburn, Oklahoma, area on Saturday. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is investigating the incident.

The discount for front to second month U.S. crude widened to a session low of 50 cents.

In January, the company shut its legacy line after a leak was reported near Trenton, Texas, after it was struck by a third-party contractor.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler

