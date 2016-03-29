FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Oil price rebound widely seen capped at $45, for now
March 28, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - With oil prices having gained about 50 percent since touching multi-year lows in January, most analysts are predicting the end of the year-and-a-half long rout, but also betting that there is little upside in the near future.

After falling as low as $26 a barrel, U.S. crude oil futures hit a 2016 high of nearly $42 a barrel last week. On Monday they were trading at around $39 a barrel, with some analysts betting the rebound had run its course.

Compiled by Koustav Samanta, Swati Verma, Apeksha Nair, Arpan Varghese, Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru

